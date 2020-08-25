Business Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 underway The Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 was launched in Hanoi on August 25 by the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance, the Vietnam Climate Action Alliance, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Business Viettel wins world’s premier business award Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel Group has been awarded with the 2020 Silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers – Telecommunications.

Business EU-funded submarine power project in Binh Dinh becomes operational A submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune of the south central province of Binh Dinh has been put into operation, announced the Binh Dinh Power Company on August 24.

Business MoIT announces list of prestigious exporters for 2019 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 24 said it has selected 268 prestigious exporters for 2019 from nominations made by 55 relevant ministries, industry associations and local departments of industry and trade.