Co Loa Festival in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.It is usually held after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. (Photo:VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has approved a project on digitalising all types of Vietnamese festivals for the 2021-2025 period. They involve traditional and cultural ones, industry festivals, and those of foreign origin.



The project will focus on collecting basic information to review and evaluate the current situation of festivals in the country, thus improving the management, preservation, and promotion of the value of Vietnamese festivals.



It will help contribute to the transformation of data storage from a traditional method into an electronic one to meet the requirements of state management of traditional festival activities.



The project will include surveys to collect statistics from festivals, the building of a database on festivals and management software, and the launch of the Vietnamese festival portal, and human resource training for participants.



The database management software on festivals will be integrated and connected with a similar one from the MCST. Its data will be uploaded into the Vietnamese festival portal to serve the needs of searching from users and promote the cultural value of the festivals.



The project is divided into two phases. The first phase, which will last until the end of 2022, concentrates on collecting statistics, setting up software and database for traditional festivals.



The digitalisation and building of database for cultural festivals and other types of festivals as well as an accomplishment of the portal will be carried out in the second phase./.