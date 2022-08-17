Illustrative image (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to extend time limit of investigation on applying anti-dumping measures on table and chair products originating from Malaysia and China by six months.



Accordingly, the investigation will end on March 1, 2023.



Earlier on September 1,2021, the MoIT issued the Decision No. 2091/QD-BCT on the investigation.



Products under investigation have codes 9401.30.00; 9401.40.00; 9401.61.00; 9401.69.90; 9401.71.00; 9401.79.90; 9401.80.00; 9401.90.40; 9401.90.92; 9401.90.99; 9403.30.00; 9403.60.90; and 9403.90.90.



The MoIT will verify information provided by stakeholders before making conclusions and hold open consultations so that relevant parties could directly share opinions./.