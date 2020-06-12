Business PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Business Four-month crab exports increase sharply to 44.5 million USD Vietnam’s crab exports were worth 44.5 million USD in the first four months of this year, a 40 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

Business Seminar explores financing options for rooftop solar power installation The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a seminar on June 11 to discuss solutions to develop and finance rooftop solar power installations in the country’s southern hub.