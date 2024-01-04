Business Over 23.7 billion USD in public investment disbursed in 2023 As much as 579.8 trillion VND (23.77 billion USD) worth of public investment was disbursed last year, equivalent to 73.5% of the yearly plan and nearly 82% of that assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business RoK seeks to import graphite from Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Technology DA Company on January 3 announced that it has signed an exclusive contract for importing natural graphite with Vietnam Graphite Group (VGG).

Business Vietnam’s renewables need long-term strategy Without a long-term strategy and faster localisation, Vietnam’s energy sector could very well fall short in the competition for renewable energy market share on home ground, said industry insiders and experts.