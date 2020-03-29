Business Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Business COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.

Business Da Nang strives for sustainable development The central city of Da Nang has overcome many challenges over the years to become a socio-economic hub for the central region and the country.

Business Trade across Vietnam-Cambodia border remains stable amid COVID-19 outbreak Trade activities across the Vietnam- Cambodia border have been maintained despite the halt of entry and exit of citizens and tourists as a measure to curb the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).