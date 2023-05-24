Society Vietnamese, Chinese publishing houses sign deals Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the People's Publishing House of China signed a cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period, and a copyright contract for the second volume of the book “Xi Jinping Tells Stories” on May 23 in Hanoi.

Society Remains of volunteer soldiers reburied in Ha Tinh province A memorial ceremony and a reburial service was held in the central province of Ha Tinh on May 23 to pay final respects and rebury the remains of 10 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Events held to improve finance management skills for youth The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Banking Academy on May 23 organised a series of education communication events on finance management called "Future Bankers 2023".

Society President hails athletes for performances at SEA Games 32 President Vo Van Thuong met in Hanoi on May 23 more than 100 outstanding athletes and coaches, who freshly brought about an unprecedented success for Vietnam at SEA Games 32.