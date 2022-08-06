Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has suggested the Government remove coal-fired plants with a capacity of 14,120 megawatts from Power Development Plan VIII (for 2021-30), which is currently being drafted.

The move aims to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050, the ministry explained, adding that the plants were included in Power Development Plan VII (for 2011-20).



Out of the 14,120 MW, 8,420 MW are from coal plants where State-owned enterprises have been assigned as the main investors, including Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) and the Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group.



The ministry also wants to reduce the ratio of coal-fired power sources from 25.7-31% in 2030 to around 10% in 2045.



It plans to increase output from LNG-fueled and renewable plants to offset the cut in coal use, with about 14,000 MW of LNG during the 2030-2045 period, and 11,700-13,921 MW of wind power by 2030./.

VNA