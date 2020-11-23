Society Natural disasters cost Ca Mau province over 43 million USD Drought, rains, inundation and landslides have cost the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau an estimated over 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) from the outset of the year, according to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue.

Environment Carbon pricing helps improve Vietnam’s image internationally: Foreign media After basically containing the spread of COVID-19, Vietnam is becoming the first developing country to adopt carbon pricing in the post-pandemic period to help guide a cleaner recovery, the site eastasiaforum.org reported in an article on November 19.

Environment Tripartite agreement signed to cut marine plastic waste in Quang Binh A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) on reducing marine plastic waste in the central province of Quang Binh was inked on November 19 as part of a workshop held in the provincial capital Dong Hoi.

Environment Webinar calls for better wildlife conservation, control of animal-to-human disease transmission A webinar was held by the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity and the Vietnam Environment Administration on November 19 to call on regional countries to join in efforts to conserve wildlife and effectively control animal-to-human disease transmission.