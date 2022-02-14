Travel Hanoi tourism sees good recovery signs The high number of tourists flocking to Hanoi in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays brought high hope for the capital city’s tourism sector in 2022.

Business Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023 Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.

Destinations Magnificent landscape of Ha Long Bay Ha Long Bay, known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its stunning limestone mountains rising from emerald waters that took shape for thousands of years.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City draws in tourists during Tet Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry has seen many bright spots since the city became a “green zone” and travel regulations and medical isolation measures were relaxed, helping to attract more tourists during the Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.