The ministry earlier proposed March 31, 2022, to be the beginning of the total reopening of international tourism in Vietnam, as the country expects to finish its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot campaign by then.



The list of 24 countries on the visa exemption list includes Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and nine ASEAN countries.



Arrivals from 46 countries could enter Vietnam on e-visas, as before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the country closed its border.



The ministry wants the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be on board with this policy.



The Ministry of Health is expected to provide medical guidelines for arrivals, and technical guidance to monitor and deal with COVID-19 outbreaks in the new normal, which are consistent with existing regulations in many other countries “to ensure international integration efforts,” the tourism ministry noted./.

