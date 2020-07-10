Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc sees off Vietnamese students in the US to come back home (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - After the US adjusted its temporary visa regulations, the Ministry of Education and Training has said that US universities will take specific measures to protect the rights of Vietnamese students pursuing studies in the country.



The ministry called on Vietnamese students in the US to stay calm and keep close watch on developments to make informed decisions.



If they have to return home and study online, they must register with the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the ministry said, adding that it will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to propose the organisation of flights to bring the students home.



The ministry will continue to work with relevant agencies, especially the US Embassy in Vietnam, to remain updated on the situation and provide appropriate and timely support.



The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it will not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall because of the COVID-19 crisis.



In a statement on July 6, ICE said: “Non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the US.



“Active students currently in the US enrolled in such programmes must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, to remain in lawful status.”



The announcement received a harsh response from international students, because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many universities in the US to switch to online teaching entirely while most countries have not reopened their flights to and from the US.



On July 7, the US State Department reassured international students by asserting they are always welcome to study in the country./.