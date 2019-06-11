Miss World Vietnam 2019: 34 best beauties in southern region

Latest photos of 34 contestants who passed the final round of the southern region of Miss World Vietnam 2019, have received attention of public.
VNA
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 13:00:34
Print
Doc Ba Dac cemetery- the resting place of 8,000 martyrs
PM attends National External Information Service Awards ceremony
Dairy “resort” contributes to school milk programme
Unique paintings on coracles
Uncle Ho and his great love for children
French architecture buildings in Ho Chi Minh City
Vesak participants visit Bai Dinh Pagoda
Vesak lanterns floated to pray for peace