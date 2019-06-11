Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 13:22:28

Society

Miss World Vietnam 2019: 34 best beauties in southern region

Latest photos of 34 contestants who passed the final round of the southern region of Miss World Vietnam 2019, have received attention of public.

