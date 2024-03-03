Business Deep processing increases agricultural product export value: experts The current proportion of processed pepper products for export stands at a mere 30%, indicating the need for a significant improvement.

Business Consumption surge in Tet gives a boost to domestic market growth: Experts A strong rise in goods consumption without any shortage or price hikes during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival is considered a push for the growth of the domestic market in the whole year.

Business Durian emerging as 'golden fruit' among Vietnam's exports Vietnam is striving to further assert its durian export position and join the billion-dollar export industry with the current advantages in hand, coupled with efforts to better the fruit quality. The country is working hard to tap the potential and expand global reach for the sector.

Business Brand positioning helps Buon Ma Thuot become global coffee hub High-quality coffee products and specialty coffee are expected to help position the brand of Buon Ma Thuot coffee, contributing to turning the city of the same name in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak into a global hub for specialty coffees.