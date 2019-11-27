Mobile phones, electronic products - largest foreign currency earners
Mobile phones and components, computers, electronic products and spare parts are the two largest foreign currency earners of the country, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Hanoi (VNA) - Mobile phones and components, computers, electronic products and spare parts are the two largest foreign currency earners of the country, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
With over 77 billion USD from exports as of November 15, the two groups of products accounted for more than 33.5 percent of the country’s total export turnover.
Specifically, mobile phones and spare parts brought home over 46.3 billion USD, up more than 5.6 percent.
Meanwhile, computers, electronic products and spare parts raked in 30.7 billion USD, up 18.6 percent year-on-year.
Vietnam’s export turnover in the last 10 months increased 7.4 percent year-on-year to over 217 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
In the period, Vietnam imported goods worth 210 billion USD, up 7.4 percent against the same period last year.
The country completed 82.5 percent of the goal of export turnover set for the year.
Notably, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 7 billion USD, higher than the 6.83 billion USD of 2018./.
