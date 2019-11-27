Business Seaports report strong increases in cargo throughput Seaports nationwide handled more than 544.3 million tonnes of cargo in the January-October period, including nearly 16 million TEUs of containers, according to statistics of the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Business Billions of shares pending for HoSE listing The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is preparing to receive billions of shares after companies delayed listing plans due to poor trading conditions.

Business Vietnam to import pork to serve domestic demand The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietnam’s sustainable businesses in 2019 honoured The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a ceremony on November 26 to honour 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam.