Business Steel products experience slow consumption in October Consumption of steel products, especially colour-coated steel, declined in October while production continued to rise, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

Business Phu Yen calls for WB’s support in infrastructure, economic development The south central coastal province of Phu Yen has called for the World Bank (WB)’s provision of official development assistance (ODA) and soft loans for infrastructure and economic development in the locality.

Business HCM City, China’s Yunnan province bolster tourism cooperation Ho Chi Minh City always attaches importance to promoting ties with Chinese localities, said Vice Chairman of the municipal City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 15.

Business Jewellery maker PNJ signs deal with Walt Disney to use its images Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC has announced a tie-up with Walt Disney, one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies, which gives it the right to use that company’s images.