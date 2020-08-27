MoIT urges plastic producers to apply for anti-dumping duty exemption
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged plastic producers to apply for exemptions from anti-dumping duty on the ministry’s public service e-portal at https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged plastic producers to apply for exemption of anti-dumping duty if products are eligible (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)
Deadline for the submission is 5pm, September 24, 2020.
On July 20, the ministry issued Decision No 1900/QD-BCT about the imposition of official anti-dumping duty on plastics and articles made of polymers of propylene originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia. The official duties ranged from 9.05 percent to 23.71 percent, taking effect from July 23 and valid for five years.
Under the ministry's Circular 37/2019/TT-BCT regulating the application of trade defence instruments, the exemption of anti-dumping duty would be given to imported products which domestic producers could not produce or which could not be replaced by domestically-produced products.
Other items subject to the exemption included imported products which competed directly with domestically-produced products but were not sold in the domestic market and products for which local production did not meet domestic demand.
In order to obtain exemptions from the anti-dumping duty, importers of one of the products eligible for exemption must submit applications regarding the anti-dumping duty./.
