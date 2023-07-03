Sa Vi - a tourist attraction in the border city of Mong Cai in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The number of visitors to the border city of Mong Cai in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has increased sharply at weekends, according to a local official.

Head of the city’s Division of Culture and Information Pham Thi Oanh said that, previously, accommodation establishments in the city were fully booked on Friday and Saturday that fall on the public holidays of April 30 and May 1.

However, since the beginning of last month, all tourist accommodation establishments in the city have been fully booked for all weekends. The number of domestic visitors to the city on week days also exceeded the level before the COVID-19 outbreak.

She said that hotels rated with stars have all rooms booked until August.



Mong Cai currently has more than 200 accommodation establishments, including 22 hotels rated with 1-5 stars and accommodation facilities of motel standards, houses with rooms for tourists and homestays, providing nearly 7,000 beds.

In the first six months of 2023, the total number of tourists to Mong Cai reached nearly 1.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 170%, equaling 87% of the planned target for the whole year of 2023. Total budget revenue from tourism and services of Mong Cai reached more than 58 billion VND (2.46 million USD), up 222% over the same period in 2022.



Mong Cai city set a target of welcoming 1.5 million visitors in 2023. The city soon plans to introduce to visitors five new tourism products, including culinary tourism; ecotourism, and border tourism.



Specifically, with culinary tourism, Mong Cai city has two new products, Vietnamese - Chinese cuisine and Binh Ngoc seafood specialties.

It is expected that in September 2023, Mong Cai will hold Po Hen highland market every Saturday, offering visitors a chance to meet indigenous people in traditional costumes, buy agricultural products and traditional crafts.

Currently, tourist attractions in Mong Cai include Sa Vi Cape - Vietnam’s northeastern-most point, Tra Co beach, Tra Co church, and Tra Co temple./.