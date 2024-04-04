Travel Lao Cai to hold cultural, sport activities to lure more visitors The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, home to the renowned resort town of Sa Pa, plans to organise a wide range of cultural and sports events in the second quarter of 2024 to attract more domestic and foreign visitors.

Travel Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum to extend opening hours The Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum, a must-see destination in the north-western province of Dien Bien, has decided to extend its opening hours, catering to increasing demand in the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays as well as the 70th anniversary of the victory (May 7).

Videos Agoda: Vietnam's coastal attractions capture attention of Korean tourists Tourists from the Republic of Korea are falling for Vietnam’s beaches with stark soft sand and crystal azure water, online travel platform Agoda has said.