More activities welcome Lunar New Year overseas
Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi speaks at the gathering in Russia. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has freshly organised a get-together with musical performances, a lucky draw, and a firework display to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest annual traditional festival.
Addressing the January 19 gathering of the embassy's staff and overseas Vietnamese (OV), Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi expressed his joy that in the face of many difficulties, the expatriate community in Russia has still made contributions to the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
He hoped efforts to promote bilateral trade in the past year will create momentum for growth in 2023.
President of the OV association in Russia Do Xuan Hoang said the close relationship between generations of diplomatic missions and the expatriate community remains unchanged despite many fluctuations in the community's life over the years.
Earlier, with a similar purpose, the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on January 18 held an event to introduce the cultural charms of Tet, featuring photos on Vietnamese people and landscapes, musical performances, and traditional dishes.
Ambassador Le Viet Duyen took this occasion to highlight remarkable progress made in the two countries’ cooperation across fields in the past and thank the host nation’s competent agencies and international friends for their contributions to the ties.
Echoing the view, President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group Saúl Ortega highly appreciated the good results that the two countries have achieved in all spheres from politics, diplomacy, cooperation at international forums, to economy, society, people-to-people exchanges.
He also expressed admiration for the Vietnamese culture, country and people./.