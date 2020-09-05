Politics Communist Party officials of Vietnam, Japan hold online talks Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan on September 4 held virtual talks with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.

Politics Vietnam actively preparing for AIPA 41 As President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) hopes to leave a good impression on international friends, contributing to raising its standing as well as creating cohesion and coordination with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Permanent NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has said.

Politics AIPA 41: Parliaments, governments join hands to fight pandemic The timely response to COVID-19 by the parliaments of ASEAN member countries has played a significant role in accelerating goals and programmes for regional sustainable development in the future.

Politics AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos) from September 14 - 20, 2014