More congratulations to Vietnam on 75th National Day
Congratulations from world leaders have continued to flow in on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Foreigners walk pass a billboard for Vietnam's 75th National Day on Dien Bien Phu street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Congratulations from world leaders have continued to flow in on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
In her congratulatory letter to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements as well as success in COVID-19 containment.
She affirmed the support for Vietnam to successfully perform the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, expressing her wish to further strengthen the two countries’ strategic partnership on the basis of the multifaceted cooperation and close-knit ties between their leaders, businesses and peoples so as to jointly overcome current challenges.
On this occasion, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Ukrainia’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and PM Denis Shmygal also offered greetings to Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Highly valuing Vietnam’s attainments over the past years, the Ukrainian leaders voiced their hope for increased dialogue and more effective cooperation in all aspects between the two sides, believing that their traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership will develop more strongly for the sake of the two peoples.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros and First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello Rondon extended congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
They expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s historic achievements over the last 75 years and reiterated the commitment to enhancing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc also received greetings from President Ilham Aliyev and PM Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan, President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, President Janos Ader and Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Laszlo Kover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Romanian PM Ludovic Orban.
On this occasion, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received greetings from Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bairamov, and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu./.