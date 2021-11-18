Travel Exploring one of the most beautiful Vietnamese ancient villages in Thanh Hoa Lying on the southern bank of Ma River in Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city in the north central province of same name, Dong Son ancient village has been viewed as one of the ten most beautiful ancient villages in Vietnam.

Destinations Green, quiet side of Da Lat Sun rays break through green pine forests, white clouds on the hills and thick fog add their charms to the peaceful landscape of the Central Highlands town Da Lat.

Travel First foreign visitors under vaccine passport scheme enjoy Hoi An tour After testing negative for COVID-19, the first foreign visitors under the pilot “vaccine passport” programme took a tour around Hoi An Ancient Town in the south-central province of Quang Nam on November 11.

Travel Kien Giang province welcomes first foreign tourists to Phu Quoc resort island As many as 204 tourists from the Republic of Korea landed on Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang at noon on November 20, marking the first group of foreign visitors to the resort island in the “new normal” period after nearly 2 years of closure.