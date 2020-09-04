More greetings flow in on 75th National Day
Leaders of various countries continue to send greetings to Vietnam on the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
In his messages to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah lauded Vietnam’s role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, especially in leading intra-bloc cooperation to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He highly valued the sound development of the Vietnam-Brunei partnership at all levels, affirming his hope to continue promoting the bilateral comprehensive partnership and expanding collaboration to new areas for the benefit of both sides as well as peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier extended his greetings to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, hailing Vietnam’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciating Vietnam’s gift of face masks to Germany, which showed the solidarity spirit amidst difficulty.
The German leader expressed pleasure at the growing ties between the two countries. He underlined that this year when Vietnam performs the double roles of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair and Germany performs the role of rotating presidency of the EU, the two countries can coordinate to make contributions in regional and multilateral frameworks to the settlement of urgent global issues, especially the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad sent their greetings to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the special day.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong also received greetings from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia; King of the Netherlands Williem Alexander; King of Sweden Carl Gustaf R; the Czech Republic President Milos Zeman; Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi; and Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.
Greetings to the Party and State leader also came from General Secretary of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Vice President Rosario Murillo; Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi; Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen; Palestine’s President and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas; the Central Committee of the Chilean Communist Party, and Chairman of the Japanese Communist Party Kazuo Shii.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc got greetings from PM of Algeria Abdelaziz Djerad; the Czech Republic’s PM Andrej Babis; Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan; Poland’s PM Mateus Morawiecki; and Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also received greeting messages from the second Foreign Minister of Brunei, and the Foreign Ministers of Algeria, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Peru./.