Politics Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty In the 2020 season, Lang Son province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Politics Deputy PM calls for global unity to overcome COVID-19 crisis International and regional cooperation is more important than ever before for the world to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on September 3 when attending a virtual conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers.