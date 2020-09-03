National Day observed abroad
An overview of the ceremony in Argentina to markthe 75th anniversary of National Day (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on September 2 held a meeting in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of National Day, and offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh affirmed that the success of Vietnam’s “Doi Moi” (renewal) cause since 1986 has helped ensure political stability in Vietnam and lift it from a under-developed country to a middle-income developing one with increasing foreign investment and strengthened capacity in science, defence and security.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has still recorded positive economic growth, he noted.
Participants at the event highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in various fields. Vietnam is among the top 20 countries in the world in military capacity, population and Internet users. The country has maintained partnership with 220 foreign markets, while becoming the leading rice exporterand among the 25 biggest import-export countries globally.
The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina held a ceremony to mark the special occasion. Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung said that Vietnam’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 have been lauded by the international community.
He said that Vietnam and Argentina are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership, with fruitful cooperation in all fields.
The ambassador affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working with Argentina to promote the bilateral relationship for the benefit of both countries’ people.
In a message sent to the event, Argentinean Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti extended greetings to Vietnam on the National Day, highlighting that the year of 2020 witnesses Vietnam’s outstanding contributions in the world arena, especially in the role of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
He vowed that the Argentinean Government will continue to coordinate with Vietnam to promote the cooperation between the two regions and cope with challenges in the multilateral system.
Meanwhile in Cambodia, the Vietnamese General Consulate in Battambang received a number of delegations who came to congratulate Vietnam on its 75th National Day, including those from Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces.
The Vietnamese community in the province led by Consul General Le Tuan Khanh also offered incense to heroic martyrs at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Battambang./.