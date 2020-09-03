Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
Leaders of Cambodia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, France, Italy, Canada and Australia have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Cambodia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, France, Italy, Canada and Australia have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen cabled a letter of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin sent their congratulations to Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
In their letters, the Cambodian leaders highly valued the fruitful development of solidarity, friendship and traditional cooperation between the two Governments and between the Cambodian Senate and National Assembly and the Vietnamese NA. They expressed their belief that the Vietnam – Cambodia comprehensive cooperation will become more and more sustainable and enduring forever, for the sake of the two countries’ people.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, respectively.
The Indian leaders congratulated Vietnam on its successful assumption of ASEAN Chairmanship and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, affirming that Vietnam is an important member of the international and regional communities.
They said that since being upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the traditional relationship between India and Vietnam has been constantly developing, contributing to further consolidating the mutual trust and understanding.
In their congratulatory messages to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Workers’ Party and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un and Premier Kim Tok-hun expressed their belief that the traditional friendship between the Parties, Governments and people of the two countries will be further promoted in the time to come, in line with the spirit of agreements reached by the two sides’ leaders during DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un’s official friendly visit to Vietnam in March last year.
Meanwhile, Japanese Emperor Naruhito sent his letter of congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.
In his congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, RoK President Moon Jae-in emphasised that his country always attaches great importance to and wishes to further develop the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time.
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent their congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese people.
The US leaders congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, especially the successes and contributions of the Southeast Asian nation in the role as ASEAN Chair.
They expressed delight at the development in the US-Vietnam relationship, saying that the US wishes to continue working closely with Vietnam at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in November. They said they believe that the comprehensive partnership between the two nations will develop strongly, contributing to promoting peace and prosperity in the region.
In his congratulatory message to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Vietnam for providing medical supplies for his country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He also affirmed that it is necessary to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, and hoped the two countries will continue their cooperation at the UNSC and ASEAN.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella cabled a congratulatory message to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, saying that the strategic partnership between the two countries is flourishing, evidenced by Vietnam’s precious support for Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He expressed his belief that the bilateral relations will further develop, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Meanwhile, Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, especially in the role as ASEAN Chair 2020.
She spoke highly of cooperation between the two countries at regional and international forums to promote rules-based order, gender equality, and respond to the COVID-19 epidemic and climate change, affirming that Canada wishes to continue maintaining cooperation with Vietnam in bilateral, regional and international issues in the coming time.
Australian Governor-General David Hurley praised Vietnam for its efforts to successfully promote the agenda of the ASEAN Year 2020, for the interest of the whole region despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stressed that the strategic partnership between Australia and Vietnam is a solid basis for the two countries to continue expanding collaboration in the current challenging context. He affirmed that his country will work closely with Vietnam to accelerate post-pandemic recovery as well as deepen the bilateral trade and investment ties.
On this occasion, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha extended their congratulatory letters and messages to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh./.