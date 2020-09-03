Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard and the Monument and tomb of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam's 75th National Day (September 2).

Politics National Day marked in Thailand, Myanmar Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and an incense offering ceremony to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Nong On hamlet in Chiang Phin commune.

Politics Activities mark Vietnam's National Day in Europe Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Egypt, South Africa The Vietnamese Embassy in Cairo held an event on September 1 to introduce the culture and image of Vietnamese people to local friends on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam.