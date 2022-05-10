More than 1,000 traffic police officers from the Traffic Police Department and 12 localities have been mobilised to ensure traffic order and safety during SEA Games 31.



Traffic police will be deployed to conduct patrols and lead delegations at the sporting event. A number of other police forces will also be mobilised to ensure traffic order and safety at road checkpoints.



The Traffic Police Department recommends that people give way to convoys of vehicles serving the SEA Games, to avoid any traffic jams./.

VNA