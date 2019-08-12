Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- As many as 1,609 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, worth 22.3 billion USD, landed the Mekong Delta in the first half of 2019, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).The information was released at a recent meeting welcoming importers from Singapore and other nations in Vietnam in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.A total number of 4,704 enterprises were established in the first half and 1,313 ones re-operated, raising the total number of valid firms to 50,000 ones.The region’s exports and imports hit 8.74 billion USD and 4.59 billion USD, respectively.As of May 2019, Can Tho city attracted 719.95 million USD in FDI in 82 projects. Singaporean investors invested in 10 projects in the city with the registered capital of 129.24 million USD.The region’s economic growth over the recent six months of the year was estimated at 7.53 percent. Three provinces of Tra Vinh, Vinh Long and Bac Lieu reported the highest growths in the Mekong Delta.The meeting aimed to create an opportunity for Singaporean and Malaysian firms to seek for business and investment opportunities to boost trade and investment relations between Vietnam and other ASEAN partners. - VNA