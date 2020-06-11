More than 940 players competing in 2020 national billiards, snooker tournament
Up to 944 players are competing at the first round of the National Billiards and Snooker Tournament 2020 (Photo: laodong.vn)
Kien Giang (VNA) - The first round of the National Billiards and Snooker Tournament 2020 kicked off in Rach Gia city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on June 11.
This is the first time Kien Giang has hosted a national billiards and snooker tournament, which will determine the competitors in international championships this year.
A total of 944 players from 26 cities and provinces nationwide will compete in six competitions: three-cushion billiards, cushion carom, six red-ball snooker, English billiards, and nine-ball pool and ten-ball pool during the ten-day event, which will wrap up on June 20./.