Videos Yellow blossoms brightening Son Tra Peninsula Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang city is always covered in yellow blossoms during April. The colour of the flower and images of the brown-shanked douc langur found in the area create a unique impression and attract local people, tourists, and especially photographers.

Travel Da Nang presents free SIM cards to foreign visitors International tourists to Da Nang will be presented with Vinaphone 4G data SIM cards upon arrival at the airport as part of the central city’s “Enjoy Danang” programme that aims to offer 50,000 free SIM cards to foreign visitors from April to June.

Travel 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam’s tourism sector bouncing back after reopening Vietnam reopened to international tourists on March 15, and since then the sector has witnessed a large number of visitors arriving in localities nationwide thanks to a wide range of promotions.

Videos Detailed entry requirements for international visitors to Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on its plan to reopen the tourism sector in the new normal.