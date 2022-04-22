More trains operated to serve high demand during April 30-May Day holidays
The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) said more trains are set to run on Hanoi - Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang routes to serve increased travel demand during the upcoming holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).
In the north, four more trains will be added to the Hanoi – Hai Phong route between April 22 and May 4.
In the south, the Ho Chi Minh City – Nha Trang route will also see an increase in the number of trains.
Le Quoc Trung, Deputy General Director of the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, said that the passengers’ demand for traveling during the holidays this year has soared.
Although the company has organised more trains on the HCM City - Nha Trang, and HCM City - Phan Thiet routes, but so far most of them are full, especially those running on peak days and hours, he informed.
This year, the National Reunification Day and the May Day fall on Saturday and Sunday, so people will have two more days off on the next Monday (May 2) and Tuesday (May 3).
Many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly./.