– A ceremony to announce the completion of translation of the fifth, seventh, and eighth volumes of the Complete Works of Ho Chi Minh into Lao was held at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration on January 15.Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, stressed that President Ho Chi Minh is a national liberation hero, a global cultural celebrity, a prominent activist, an ideologist and a genius strategic organiser, who has made great contributions to the global struggle for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress.The Complete Works of Ho Chi Minh reflect the intellectual genius of the President and his profound understanding gained during his journey to seek the best way to save the country, and as he leads the Vietnamese revolution from victory to victory.The translation project was jointly carried out by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration as part of the 2014 cooperation agreement on economy, culture, and science and technology between the Vietnamese and Lao governments.To date, as many as 15 volumes of the Complete Works have been basically translated, and the publication of volumes 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 have been fulfilled. The remaining volumes are being translated, edited, and revised for publication. Meanwhile, the translation of a dictionary for Ho Chi Minh studies has been carried out under the schedule.Thang highlighted the significance of the project, saying that it follows the spirit of the resolutions of the 12th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the 10th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, which affirm the thoughts of President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane as the ideological foundations and guidelines for the revolution of the two countries.The project is also a vivid symbol of the comprehensive, practical, and effective cooperation in all fields between the two parties, states, and peoples. –VNA