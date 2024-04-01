Politics Vietnam-Russia roundtable conference on language in diplomatic activities held A hybrid roundtable conference on "Vietnam - Russia relations: experience in diplomatic activities" was held on March 30 at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of former, current and future diplomats.

Politics Ensuring sustainable development of Phu Quoc: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the island city of Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to maximise its potential, strengths and opportunities to develop rapidly and sustainably, while addressing a conference on March 31.

Politics State Audit Offices of Vietnam, Hungary intensify cooperation A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh visited and had bilateral working sessions with the State Audit Office of Hungary (SAO) from March 24-28.