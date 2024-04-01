☀️ Morning digest April 1
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the island city of Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to maximise its potential, strengths and opportunities to develop rapidly and sustainably, while addressing a conference on March 31.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)The conference reviewed the PM's Resolution No. 178/2004/QD-TTg approving a project on Phu Quoc's development by 2010 with a vision towards 2020.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hon Thom marine tourism, resort and entertainment complex in Phu Quoc city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 30.
At the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)The 310-hectare complex will be built with total investment of some 50 trillion VND by Sun Group, featuring a water park, a theme park, an aquarium, an opera house, and an ecological resort. It will be developed into a tropical paradise with various kinds of tropical trees to be planted.
– The border guards stationed in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien and their counterparts in Mengzhi region, China’s Yunnan province, conducted a joint patrol along the section from Marker No 1 to Marker No. 3 along the shared border line on March 30.
The joint patrol is conducted along the section from Marker No.1 to Marker No.3. (Photo: VNA)They found that the national border markers remain intact, the border safety is secured, while residents on both sides of the border comply with legal documents on land border signed between the two countries.
– A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Dang The Vinh visited and had bilateral working sessions with the State Audit Office of Hungary (SAO) from March 24-28.
SAO Vice President Monika Karas (third from right, first line) posing for a photo with the SAV delegation (Photo: VNA)Meeting SAO Vice Presidents Monika Karas and Csaba Szomolai, Vinh appreciated the effectiveness of the two agencies' cooperation, especially since they signed their collaboration agreement in 2008 and renewed it in January 2013.
- The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on March 30 held a ceremony to receive the certificate of membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.
Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le described the city's membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities as a great honour, saying that this is the result of a process of building a lifelong learning environment for people in the city, demonstrates the world's recognition of the policies, commitments, and efforts of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in ensuring quality, equitable, comprehensive education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everyone, thus contributing to raising the status of Vietnam's education in the international arena.
– A hybrid roundtable conference on "Vietnam - Russia relations: experience in diplomatic activities" was held on March 30 at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of former, current and future diplomats.
The event, which also saw representatives from the Russian Embassy in Hanoi and the Russian Consulate General in Da Nang city, aimed to share experiences and difficulties relating to language and interpretation.
– Vietnam secured the first place at the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, which took place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh on March 30-31.
It was followed by Shajar Team and Victoria Team, both from United Arab Emirates (UAE).