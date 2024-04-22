Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 21 offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Dien Bien Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (second from right) visits veteran Nguyen Viet Diem (centre), 94, in Thanh Binh ward, Dien Bien Phu city on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Xuan and her encourage visited and gave gifts to veteran Nguyen Huu Chap, 93, residing in Him Lam ward, and veteran Nguyen Viet Diem, 94, in Thanh Binh ward, Dien Bien Phu city.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the northern border province of Lang Son to maximise its development resources while addressing a conference announcing the locality’s master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050 on April 21.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh(sixth, left) and delegates at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting Lang Son's strategic position in politics, economy, culture, national defence and security, and foreign affairs, the leader lauded its achievements over the past time, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growing 7% last year.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 21 visited the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and inspected some socio-economic development projects in Lang Son as part of his ongoing visit to the northern province.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth from right) inspects border marker 1116 at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

At the international border gate, Chinh emphasised its important role in promoting the friendship and economic ties between Vietnam and China, between China and ASEAN, as well as between Lang Son and Guangxi provinces.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 20 asked ministries, sectors, agencies, localities, and businesses to make forecasts on the situation and prepare response plans to ensure sufficient power supply for production and daily activities under any circumstances.



At a working session with relevant ministries, sectors, and agencies on the production and supply of electricity, especially in peak times of 2024 and following years, PM Chinh pointed to the need to focus on five major issues, including of production, distribution, and price.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministries of Justice of Vietnam and China to foster cooperation and mutual support, making them to be on a par with the height of the bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong (Photo: VNA)

While receiving Chinese Minister of Justice He Rong in Hanoi on April 19, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam considers the development of the stable, healthy, sustainable and long-term ties with China as a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a leading priority in its foreign policy.



-More than 40 companies and agencies from 19 foreign countries and territories worldwide have confirmed their participation in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, to be held in December this year, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on April 20.

Participants at the conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on April 20. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Themed 'Peace, Friendship, Cooperation for Mutual Development", the expo will be held on the outskirts of Hanoi from December 19 - 22.



-Economic outlook, demographic transformation and changing consumer trends are among macro shifts reshaping Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) landscape, according to marketing data and analytics company Kantar Worldpanel.



In its recent report on the Vietnam FMCG market outlook 2024, Kantar has a positive outlook for Vietnam's economy, saying that despite obstacles and short-term headwinds, the long-term economic trajectory remains robust.



-Vietnam has for the first time surpassed India and Thailand to become the largest rice exporter to Singapore by shipping 36.15 million SGD (26.55 million USD) worth of rice in the first three months of this year, an increase of 80.46% over the same period in 2023, winning 32.03% of the market share, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.



Vietnam was followed by Thailand with an export value of 33.63 million SGD, while India came third with 33.16 million SGD.



-Canoeing and rowing have secured the eighth and ninth spots for Vietnam at the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Competing in the women's C1 200m event at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Japan on April 21, Huong finished second with a time of 49.351 seconds, earning one of the two spots available for Olympic qualification. She was just behind Nilufar Zokirova of Uzbekistan.