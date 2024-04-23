☀️ Morning digest April 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Hanoi to attend the ASEAN Future Forum, on April 22.
PM Chinh congratulated his guest on the Bunpimay traditional New Year Festival of Laos and thanked the latter for accepting the invitation to participate in and address the forum.
- A pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project was opened in Hanoi on April 22.
The course, to last until April 28, is organised by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
- A senior Party official has demanded full awareness, full action, and full determination be made to have the “yellow card” warning over illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted this year.
The request was made by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, at a meeting held on April 22 to disseminate the Secretariat’s Directive 32-CT/TW on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the IUU fishing combat and the fisheries sector’s sustainable development.
The event was connected with the 28 coastal provinces and cities via videoconference.
- Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on April 22 had a working session with a delegation from the US chip giant NVIDIA led by Vice President Keith Strier.
At the meeting, Minister Dung briefed the guests about Vietnam's development strategy for the semiconductor and AI industry, the project on human resources development for the semiconductor industry, the business and investment environment in Vietnam, as well as the country's incentives and mechanisms to support high-tech, semiconductor and AI projects in Vietnam.
- ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn reaffirmed ASEAN leaders' commitment to empowering the youth to unleash their full potential when he had a dialouge with ASEAN youth in Hanoi on April 22 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Future Forum (AF 2024).
At the event, Kao acknowledged the transformative impact of youth-led initiatives and youth active engagement in promoting understanding, unity, and progress thus far, and encouraged them to continue their active contributions to ASEAN Community-building.
- Nearly 150 documents and artifacts highlighting the significance, stature, and value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be displayed at an exhibition slated for April 25 at the Vietnam National Museum of History.
Themed "Dien Bien Phu – The Immortal Spirit", the event is part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina on July 21, 1954.
- The international terminal of Da Nang Airport, based in the central city of Da Nang, is set to become a smart terminal under a partnership between the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and FPT Software.
The partnership, announced on April 22, aims to promote digital transformation in the short term and comprehensive modernisation in the long term. It looks to develop the first smart airport terminal in Vietnam to minimise the time needed for handling procedures and improve passengers' experience.
- Luxury brands are looking for high-quality retail space in District 1 - the downtown area of Ho Chi Minh City, according to Savills Vietnam.
Savills data reveals that F&B, sports, and cosmetics retailers led leasing activity across the region in the second half of 2023. Outdoor retailers are also expanding, while entertainment and experience-based brands are taking up more space in shopping centres.