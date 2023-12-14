☀️ Morning digest December 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on December 13.
President Vo Van Thuong expressed his belief that following the historic visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong right after the 20th Congress of the CPC (October 2022), this visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping will bring relations between the two Parties and the two countries to a new stage of development, which is better, and more effective and sustainable. Read full story
- A friendship meeting with nearly 400 intellectuals and young people of Vietnam and China took place in Hanoi on December 13, on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-level delegation of China.
The event saw the attendance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and members of the high-level delegation of China, as well as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, his spouse and leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, agencies and localities. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue met with visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on December 13.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue Hue noted with pleasure achievements reached by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during their talks on December 12, especially their consensus on building a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. Read full story
- Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on December 13, as part of the latter’s state visit to Vietnam.
PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the visit by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse demonstrated the importance the Chinese Party and State have attached to Vietnam and the bilateral relations. Read full story
Chinese Party General Secrectary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: VNA- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State left Hanoi on December 13 afternoon, concluding their successful two-day state visit to Vietnam.
The visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, and his spouse. Read full story
- Vietnam and China on December 13 issued a joint statement on continuing deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
The joint statement was released on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Vietnam. Read full story
- The Royal Government of Cambodia on December 12 evening publicised a press release on the official visit to Vietnam on December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet as soon as the leader concluded the visit.
The Cambodian Government praised the results of the visit and emphasised the commitment between the leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia in strengthening, expanding, and cultivating the traditional friendship for the benefits of the two nations, the region, and the world. Read full story
- Chinese and international media have highlighted the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, who paid a state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.
The Xinhua News Agency and Global Times, a publication of the People's Daily - the organ of the CPC Central Committee - and China Daily published articles and photos about the talks and visit, and mentioned prospects for promoting cooperation between the two countries after this visit./. Read full story