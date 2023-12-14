Politics Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation in security, crime control Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on December 13 welcomed and held talks with a delegation from the Security Council of Belarus led by its State Secretary Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing relations with China: PM Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on December 13, as part of the latter’s state visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders meet with intellectuals, young people A friendship meeting with nearly 400 intellectuals and young people of Vietnam and China took place in Hanoi on December 13, on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-level delegation of China.

Politics Lao media highlights Chinese Party General Secretary and President’s visit to Vietnam Lao media has spotlighted the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.