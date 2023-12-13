At the meeting between Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also suggested the two legislative bodies increase exchanges and contacts at all levels, as well as those between their specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups. He also suggested carrying forward their role in building open and conducive legal corridors and policies, and promoting bilateral economic-trade cooperation in a balanced and sustainable fashion, especially increasing the export of Vietnamese agro-aquatic products to China.The two sides should step up their coordination at both regional and international interparliamentary forums, and support each other in hosting international forums and conferences, while urging competent agencies of Vietnam and China to control and satisfactorily settle disagreements in line with agreements and high-level perceptions, as well as international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and working together to consolidate the good social foundation for the relations between the two Parties and countries, he said.Sharing the Vietnamese top legislator’s proposals, the Chinese leader suggested the two countries maintain high-level exchanges and meetings, share experience in Party building and national development, foster substantive cooperation, step up infrastructure connectivity, push ahead with people-to-people exchanges, and well manage disagreements.He showed his support for the NPC to forge its exchange and cooperation with the Vietnamese NA, and welcomed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to visit China next year in order to boost exchanges between the legislative bodies, and promote their greater role in strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries./.