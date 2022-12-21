☀️ Morning digest December 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 40th meeting of the Vietnam-Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee was held via teleconference on December 20.
Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, who is also Co-Chair of the committee, said despite the difficulties caused by the embargo and COVID-19, Cuba and Vietnam have facilitated cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, trade, investment, construction, information-communications, education-training, science and technology. Read full story
- The 32nd annual meeting between Vietnamese and Lao border delegations was held in the Lao city of Luang Prabang from December 19-20.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu while the Lao delegation was led by Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 20 chaired a conference on the implementation of a resolution guiding the implementation of supervision over legal normative documents by the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees. Read full story
- The first project to build a trading floor for rice and rice by-products in accordance with Vietnam's circular economy model was officially launched on December 19 in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.
The project under the circular economy model is piloted by Agriculture Index Joint Stock Company from the beginning of this month. Read full story
- The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20 celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.
In her speech, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said the friendly ties between Vietnam and the RoK date back to many centuries ago. Through ups and downs in history, Vietnam and the RoK officially established their diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992, opening up a new chapter in their relationship. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City Children Committee and the Save the Children organisation on December 20 launched an action programme for children in the city until 2030.
The programme aims to ensure that children have a safe, friendly and healthy living environment for their comprehensive development, while effectively preventing violence against and abuse of children; preventing and reducing child labour, accidents and injuries; timely detecting and intervening in cases of violations of children's rights; and protecting confidential information on the private life and personal secrets of children. Read full story
- The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Ca Mau provincial Union of Friendship Organisations on December 20 kick-started a project on improving climate resilience of mangrove and agro-ecosystems and communities in the coastal areas of the Mekong Delta.
CEO of WWF in Vietnam Van Ngoc Thinh said the project will enhance the protection and management of mangrove forests and adopt climate change adaptation practices in agriculture and aquaculture. Read full story./.