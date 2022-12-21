Politics Vietnam, RoK celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20 celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

Politics NA leader asks for prompt implementation of resolution on supervision of legal documents National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 20 chaired a conference on the implementation of a resolution guiding the implementation of supervision over legal normative documents by the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao border delegations convene 32nd meeting The 32nd annual meeting between Vietnamese and Lao border delegations was held in the Lao city of Luang Prabang from December 19-20.