Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM hails public security force’s contributions to common achievements Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 78th National Public Security Conference that opened in Hanoi on December 19, saying that the force has greatly contributed to Vietnam’s achievements this year.

Politics Party General Secretary chairs Central Military Commission session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s fifth session in Hanoi on December 19 to consider the approval of a report on the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2022, and orientations for 2023, and several draft resolutions.

Politics PM applauds achievements by border guard force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Border Guard High Command in Hanoi on December 18, hailing the force’s achievements which have contributed to Vietnam’s successes in 2022.