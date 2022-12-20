☀️ Morning digest December 20
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 19 attended a get-together held by the Air Defence-Air Force to mark the 50th anniversary of the "Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory in 1972.
The event brought together leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, revolutionaries, war veterans and history witnesses who directly contributed to the victory. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly, on December 19 chaired a meeting between the NA Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on devising a project to build a draft resolution on pilot mechanisms and policies for the development of the city to replace the NA's Resolution 54.
The mechanisms and policies have been piloted in the city since January 2018 following Resolution 54, with a duration of five years. Read full story
- The 20th East Asia Forum (EAF-20) opened in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on December 19.
Speaking at the event, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Ambassador Vu Ho highlighted the significance of the EAF-20 on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of ASEAN 3 (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea). Read full story
Ham Tien beach in Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)- The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan is finalising preparations for its hosting of the National Tourism Year 2023, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on December 19.
Director of the department Bui The Nhan said that the locality has set up and completed an Organising Committee for the Tourism Year 2023 and its sub-committees. Read full story
- Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 19 had a working session with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by its Director Ann Marie, during which the two sides discussed prioritised cooperation areas and collaboration in climate change response and environment.
According to the municipal leaders, currently, only 20% of total urban wastewater has been treated. The city plans to build more wastewater treatment plants in the future. Read full story
- Director of the Mayoral Office of Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture Nakayama Hideto paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on December 19 to learn about its investment environment.
Welcoming the guests, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong described Japan as a strategic and trustworthy partner of Ha Nam, which is now home to 115 Japanese enterprises. Read full story
- Vietnamese firms have attended the 15th Cambodian and Import-Export Goods Exhibition (CIEG) in Phnom Penh.
Tran Hoai Nam, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE), which sent 14 member companies to the event, said that the exhibition, running from December 16-18, was a good chance for the firms to introduce their products, seek partners and approach new markets, while helping build strategies to strengthen exports to Cambodia. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Christmas décor accessories are plenty for sales on streets around Hanoi downtown as days are away from the festive festival.
In the evening, shops light up with a variety of décor items such as Christmas tree, tinsel, reindeer, flashing lights, laurel wreath, bauble, snow rope, candy canes, Santa's clothes./. Read full story