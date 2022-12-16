☀️ Morning digest December 16
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with foreign leaders and partners on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on December 14 (local time).
Among the foreign leaders are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Portuguese PM António Costa, Czech PM Petr Fiala, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Greek PM Kyriákos Mitsotákis, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Croatia’s PM Andrej Plenković, among others.Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Eliane Tillieux (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Eliane Tillieux have agreed to promote cooperation and facilitate all-level visits between the two legislatures and offer mutual support at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.
During their meeting in Brussels on December 15 (local time), PM Chinh suggested the Belgian Federal Parliament soon approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), support the European Commission’s early removal of “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s aquatic products, and assist Vietnam in development research and human resources training. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated that the Vietnamese Government commits to creating a pro-business environment and fine-tuning legal regulations in support of enterprises.
During a working luncheon with Minister-President of Flanders and Flemish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Culture, ICT and Facility Management Jan Jambon in Brussels on December 15 (local time), PM Chinh said fine political ties between Vietnam and Belgium over the past five decades provide a firm foundation for cooperation between Flanders region and Vietnam to grow.Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a conference of the Central Military Commission in Hanoi on December 15 to review the 10-year implementation of a Resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation which was adopted by the eighth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.
President Phuc, who is also head of the Steering Committee in charge of a project reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Resolution, said amid rapid and uncertain developments in the region and the world over the past decade, the Central Military Commission and Defence Ministry have accomplished their goals, with some surpassing initial expectations.Read full story
- The US’s decision to put Vietnam in the special watch list on religious freedom is based on unobjective assessment and inaccurate information regarding the situation of freedom of religion and belief in Vietnam, Foreign Ministry deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on December 15.
Vietnam follows a consistent policy of ensuring human rights as well as the freedom of religion and belief, Hang said, noting that this is clearly stated in the 2013 Constitution as well as laws of the country, and has been ensured and respected in practice. Read full story
- Vietnam welcomes the European Union (EU)’s commitment to mobilize 10 billion EUR (10.6 billion USD) by 2027 for investment in infrastructure projects in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Foreign Ministry deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang stated at the ministry’s regular press conference on December 15.
The decision is intended to support the Global Gateway strategy through cooperation projects, and kick start the Sustainable Connectivity Team Europe Initiative in the ASEAN region.Read full story
- The Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism co-hosted a conference promoting tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on December 15.
The event was held both online and in-person format, attracting over 250 delegates and more than 100 travel agencies and hospitality providers from both sides. Read full story
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)
- The General Department of Taxation (GDT) on December 15 officially operated its e-commerce information portal and launched electronic invoices from cash register.
Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, head of the GDT’s Tax Administration Department for Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Households and Individuals, said the portal has three main functions, including supporting e-commerce platforms in information supply and tax declaration on behalf of individuals and helping individuals file tax declarations./.Read full story