Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Senate President, Princess of Belgium Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose and Princess Astrid of Belgium on late December 15 as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics PM meets President of Workers’ Party of Belgium Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Workers’ Party of Belgium Raoul Hedebouw on December 15 as part of his official visit to the country.

Politics Prime Minister commits to pro-business environment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated that the Vietnamese Government commits to creating a pro-business environment and fine-tuning legal regulations in support of enterprises.