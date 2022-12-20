☕ Afternoon briefing on December 20
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on December 20 attended the national military-political conference in 2022 which reviewed the military and defence work in the year and sketched out orientations for implementing tasks in 2023.
The conference was chaired by Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of Defense General Phan Van Giang. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay a state visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
This is the first trip to the country by a key Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also the first by a Vietnamese President over the past nine years as the two nations are preparing for the 10th founding anniversary of strategic partnership. Read full story
Trade between Vietnam and Indonesia rose to 11.5 billion USD in 2021 from about 4.5 billion USD in 2013, when they set up the strategic partership. The figure topped 10.5 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022. (Photo: VNA)- The state visit to Indonesia by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from December 21 to 23 is an important event marking a stride in the two countries’ relations and helping develop their strategic partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Ta Van Thong.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Thong said bilateral relations have grown on the basis of friendship and mutual trust into a strategic partnership that covers all fields of cooperation and is a future-oriented relationship. Read full story
- The air raids with the mobilisation of B-52 strategic bombers by the US on Hanoi at the end of 1972 was a mistake, said Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang from the US Institute of Peace (USIP).
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, he said the airstrikes, known as the “Linebacker II", was the largest bombing campaign of the US air force after World War II, but it failed completely. Read full story
- The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) will take place from December 29-31, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on December 20.
Chairing the conference, Lieutenant General Khuat Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the association, said that the congress will draw the participation of 510 delegates representing more than 3 million members nationwide. Read full story
- Resilient agriculture session in the new normal, advanced materials for future energy storage, and precision cancer therapy were the topic of discussion at a symposium in Hanoi on December 19.
The “Science for Life” took place within the framework of the second VinFuture Sci-Tech Week, which is taking place from December 17-21 with the participation of thousands of scientists, policy makers and businesspeople at home and abroad. Read full story
- The Ministry of Public Security on December 19 held a press conference to brief the media on its works this year, including information on a series of major cases in the public eye.
At the event, Vu Nhu Ha, deputy head of the ministry’s investigation police agency on corruption, economy, smuggling (C03), said the agency prosecuted two cases and 27 defendants to investigate violations at the Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation. Read full story
Vietnamese national football team at a training session on December 19. (Photo: VFF)- Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien said that the embassy will provide all necessary support to the Vietnamese national football team at a meeting with the squad members on December 19.
Welcoming the team, who arrived in Laos to prepare for the first match in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the diplomat said that a lot of Vietnamese football fans are expected to come to the Lao national stadium to encourage coach Park Hang-seo and his players. Read full story
- The collection and recording videos of Mo Muong in the northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Son La, Phu Tho and Hoa Binh have been completed, Hoa Binh province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on December 20.
The studies of Mo Muong cultural heritage in Ninh Binh, Son La, Thanh Hoa, Phu Tho provinces and Hanoi have also been finished, it said. Read full story