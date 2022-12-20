Politics HCM City celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 20 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic relations.

Politics Party leader attends national military-political conference 2022 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on December 20 attended the national military-political conference in 2022 which reviewed the military and defence work in the year and sketched out orientations for implementing tasks in 2023.

Politics President's state visit expected to deepen Vietnam-Indonesia relations President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay a state visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Politics War veterans’ 7th congress to be convened The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) will take place from December 29-31, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on December 20.