Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Special policies necessary for HCM City's development: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Party Delegation at the National Assembly, on December 19 chaired a meeting between the NA Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on devising a project to build a draft resolution on pilot mechanisms and policies for the development of the city to replace the NA's Resolution 54.

Politics Congratulations extended to Irish Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 19 sent a message of congratulations to Leo Varadkar on his taking office as Prime Minister of Ireland.