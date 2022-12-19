Politics Party General Secretary chairs Central Military Commission session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s fifth session in Hanoi on December 19 to consider the approval of a report on the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2022, and orientations for 2023, and several draft resolutions.

Politics PM applauds achievements by border guard force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Border Guard High Command in Hanoi on December 18, hailing the force’s achievements which have contributed to Vietnam’s successes in 2022.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, Phnom Penh look to strengthen relations Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 17 held talks with Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng, during which both officials emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen the good cooperative relationship between the two cities.