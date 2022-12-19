☕ Afternoon briefing on December 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s fifth session in Hanoi on December 19 to consider the approval of a report on the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2022, and orientations for 2023, and several draft resolutions.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 78th National Public Security Conference that opened in Hanoi on December 19, saying that the force has greatly contributed to Vietnam’s achievements this year.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Border Guard High Command in Hanoi on December 18, hailing the force’s achievements which have contributed to Vietnam’s successes in 2022.
The tour took place on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22) and 33 years of the All People’s National Defence Festival. Read full story
- The upcoming state visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is very crucial for the two countries to continue their discussion on how the two countries can substantially create synergy and cooperate with one another to become economic generators in the region, according to President of the Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA)'s President Budiarsa Sastrawinata.
Sastrawinata, who is also Director of Ciputra Group, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of President Phuc’s visit from December 21-23, that many of Indonesian firms have come to Vietnam to explore investment opportunities, noting that Indonesia has remained one of the largest ASEAN countries investing in Vietnam, mostly in oil and gas exploration and exploitation, coal mining, banking, hotel industry, wood processing and exporting, and garment. Read full story
- The Vietnam Venture Summit 2022 took place in Hanoi on December 19 under the theme “Shifting Global Capital Flows”.
In his opening remarks, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said global investment trends are changing profoundly as a result of geopolitical uncertainties and a risk of recession in many big economies. The shift of capital flows has been taking place strongly among regions and countries, in which there are fewer investment opportunities for both startups and investors. Read full story
- As many as 39 investment funds committed to invest 1.5 billion USD for creative startups in Vietnam in 2023 – 2025, lifting the total investment for the field in the period to 5 billion USD, heard the Vietnam Venture Summit 2022 on December 19 in Hanoi.
- The domestic rental market had a bright start in 2022, although it began to decline in the second quarter, according to batdongsan.com.vn, Vietnam's leading real estate trading website.
Nguyen Quoc Anh, deputy general director of batdongsan.com.vn, said the level of interest and transaction volume for property for sale has tended to decrease due to negative factors, such as some large investors' cancellation of purchasing land plots in Thu Thiem, HCM City after winning auctions. Read full story
- Helping workers in disadvantaged circumstances to have a warm and sufficient Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), Vietnam’s biggest traditional festival, is a key task for trade unions at all levels.
At the recent 12th meeting of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL)’s Executive Board, VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang noted that with more than a month left until Tet, trade unions at all levels need to closely monitor the employment situation, especially the cutting of working hours or employment, in order to promptly propose and issue proper care policies for affected workers./. Read full story
