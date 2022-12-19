PM hails public security force’s contributions to common achievements
PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the 78th National Public Security Conference in Hanoi on December 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 78th National Public Security Conference that opened in Hanoi on December 19, saying that the force has greatly contributed to Vietnam’s achievements this year.
The two-day event, held under the chair of Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, reviews the performance of public security tasks in 2022 and discusses orientations for duties next year and beyond.
Reporting on the 2022 performance, Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang said the force has taken the initiative in grasping the situation; proposed many important policies and solutions on security and order safeguarding, socio-economic development, and external relations promotion; and strongly carried out national security safeguarding duties, thereby contributing to the country’s major political, economic, and social events, especially the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), and popularising the image of Vietnam as a safe and hospitable country.
This year also marks an important milestone of the force as the ministry launched its permanent office on UN peacekeeping operations and sent officers to a UN peacekeeping mission. Crime prevention and control efforts have also recorded fruitful results, helping make improvements in social order and safety, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Tran Quoc To delivered a report on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 12-NQ/TW, dated March 16, 2022, on the enhancement of building a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern public security force that meets requirements and tasks in the new context.
Addressing the event, PM Chinh said despite the complex and unpredictable situation in the region and the world, Vietnam has successfully achieved most targets, including controlling the pandemic; boosting socio-economic recovery and development; firmly safeguarding indepdendence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, defence - security, and social order and safety; and promoting diplomatic activities in an extensive, substantive, and effective manner.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam visit a photo exhibition of the public security force's activities. (Photo: VNA)He attributed those attainments partly to enormous contributions by the people’s public security force, including its settlement of the cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.
He also applauded the ministry’s moves in administrative and judicial reforms; the e-Government building; the reform of the “All people protect the Fatherland’s security” movement; the enhancement of traffic safety, fire prevention and control, search and rescue; social security works; along with diplomatic and international cooperation activities.
The PM said as there will be more difficulties and challenges than opportunities and advantages in the new period, the force will have many heavier and more complicated duties to fulfill to meet the Party and State’s requirements and the people’s trust.
He asked the force to keep working closely with all-level Party committees and administrations while bringing into play the strength of the entire political system and all people to protect national security, maintain social order and safety, and boost socio-economic development and integration into the world.
The Government leader demanded the public security force have a good grasp and precise forecasting of the situation; proactively make proposals on defending national security and social order and safety; prevent, detect, and fight against plots and acts of “peace evolution”, riots, and subversion by hostile and reactionary forces; deal with complex and emerging issues in a timely and effective manner; and swiftly respond to non-traditional security threats.
It is also important to step up administrative reforms; strengthen coordination with the people’s army, ministries, and sectors; foster international cooperation; proactively take measures for protecting national security and interests early and from afar; pay due attention to the Party building and rectification; and increase inspection and supervision to handle any wrongdoings within the ministry, according to the PM./.