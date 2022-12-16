Politics Congratulations extended to Irish Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 19 sent a message of congratulations to Leo Varadkar on his taking office as Prime Minister of Ireland.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM applauds achievements by border guard force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Border Guard High Command in Hanoi on December 18, hailing the force’s achievements which have contributed to Vietnam’s successes in 2022.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.