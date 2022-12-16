☕ Afternoon briefing on December 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi on December 16 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Europe during which he attended a commemorative summit in celebration of ASEAN-EU relations, and paid official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium from December 9-15.
In his tour, PM Chinh engaged in more than 60 bilateral, multilateral and community activities. In addition to talks and meetings with almost all senior leaders of Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, he held 14 meetings with leaders of the European Union, as well as ASEAN and EU member states.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a Vietnam-Belgium Business Forum in Brussels on December 15 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the European country.
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said that the Vietnam-Belgium relations are developing well in all fields. Two-way trade is estimated to reach nearly 5 billion USD this year. The European nation has so far invested 1.1 billion USD in the Southeast Asian country.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and EC President Ursula von der Leyen at a meeting in Brussels on December 14 (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, and attendance in the ASEAN - EU Commemorative Summit were highly successful, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the media.
In an interview granted to the press, Minister Son said the tour from December 9 to 15 took place amid flourishing relations between Vietnam and the three European countries. This was the first visit to Luxembourg by a high-ranking leader of Vietnam in 20 years and the first high-level delegation exchange with the Netherlands in three years.
- Vietnam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirmed the bloc’s priority and commitment in promoting multilateralism at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s recent open debate on a new orientation for reformed multilateralism.
In his speech, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted ASEAN's priority and commitment to the respect and promotion of multilateralism for a more peaceful, prosperous, and fair world. The bloc recognises a need for reformed multilateralism in response to today's challenges, he added.
- Vietnam will investigate and handle all cases of the country’s fishing vessels being arrested by foreign countries, strictly punish all acts related to illegal fishing in the foreign waters and name them on the mass media, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Tien admitted the fact that there remain a small number of Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessels still illegally fishing in foreign waters.
- A nine-month communications campaign launched by Vietnam’s Health Ministry, UNICEF, and WHO about the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control has reached more than 60 people in the country.
The 'Safe Journeys' launched in March 2022 aims at strengthening the awareness of the importance for all in Vietnam to comply with preventive practices, including vaccination.
- The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi is expected to serve 450 flights and up to 80,000 passengers on the peak day during the travel season for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest traditional festival.
However, the figure is yet to match the highest daily passenger number during the summer of 2022. June 25 saw over 104,000 passengers, nearly 93,000 of whom were domestic travellers, going through the airport.
At the opening ceremony of the space (Photo: VNA)- A thematic space has freshly been opened at the Vietnam National Museum of History, shedding light on the 12 days and nights of fierce fights in Hanoi at the end of 1972 against the US air force in the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory which led to the end of the foreign aggression war in Vietnam.
Documents, photos, items, and stories on display give insights into the then life and fights, the final victory, the capital's growth after 50 years, and the diplomatic relations and cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the period of reform and international integration./.