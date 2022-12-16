Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Senate President, Princess of Belgium Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose and Princess Astrid of Belgium on late December 15 as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM meets President of Workers’ Party of Belgium Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Workers’ Party of Belgium Raoul Hedebouw on December 15 as part of his official visit to the country.