Politics Inspection Commission convenes 26th meeting The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened the 26th meeting in Hanoi from February 20-21 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomes leader of China's Hainan province Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province, Shen Xiaoming, in Hanoi on February 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam willing to boost personnel deployment to UN peacekeeping operations: diplomat A diplomat of Vietnam has affirmed the country’s willingness to continue expanding the deployment of personnel to United Nations peacekeeping operations in the coming time.