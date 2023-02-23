☀️ Morning digest February 23
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 22 suggested China’s Hainan province enhance its exchange and cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, particularly Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Quang Ninh.
At a reception for Secretary of the Party Committee of Hainan province Shen Xiaoming in Hanoi on February 22, the PM said the sides should step up mutually beneficial cooperation in tourism, transport, education, health care, culture, climate change response, search and rescue operations at sea and humanitarian treatment towards fishermen, contributing to maintaining maritime peace, stability and collaboration. Read full story
- The Vietnam Trade Office in India, in collaboration with the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India (Invest India) and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) held a teleconference on February 22 to step up business cooperation opportunities in farm produce and processed food. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 22 called on international partners, including the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), to further advise and support Vietnam in policy making and creating an optimal legal environment for energy transition projects within the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
At a reception in Hanoi for GEAPP CEO Simon Harford, Ha noted that Vietnam wishes to receive consultancy and technical support from international partners during its implementation of the JETP. Read full story
- Le Hoai Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has paid a working visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.
On February 22, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith received, while Thongsavanh Phomvihane held talks with the Vietnamese delegation. Read full story
- Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular need to make changes and further accelerate administrative reforms in order to create a more attractive environment for foreign investors, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Alain Cany has said.
Addressing a seminar hosted by the municipal People’s Committee on February 22 with representatives of 18 foreign business associations in the city, Cany said EuroCham recommended HCM City to further promote digital transformation in handling administrative procedures, and pay attention to boosting sustainable and green development by measures to support and prioritise businesses using green and environmentally friendly energy. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened the 26th meeting in Hanoi from February 20-21 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.
The commission concluded that the Party delegation to the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations. They also showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership and direction, making it easier for the provincial People's Committee and several organizations and individuals to violate the Party's regulations and State laws in the purchase, management, and use of biological products, chemicals, medical materials and equipment. Their acts posed a high risk of substantial loss of the State budget, causing public concern and damaging the reputation of the local Party Committee and authorities. Read full story
- The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) left Turkey on February 22 (local time), concluding its working trip to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation.
The team is scheduled to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 23 afternoon. Read full story
- Three continental-level matches of the WBA Asia Boxing Championship (LEAD: BORN TO LEAD) will take place at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Boxing Federation (HBF) announced on February 22.
LEAD's fanpage also announced a poster featuring the top two Vietnamese boxers who hold the WBA Asia championship belts, Truong Dinh Hoang and the world's No. 8 Le Huu Toan. They will defend their titles against rivals from the Republic of Korea and the Philippines in two thrilling matches. Read full story./.