Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with EU: legislator Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade, during which the legislator affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to enhance its partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the European Union (EU).

Politics Congratulations extended to King of Denmark over coronation President Vo Van Thuong and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan have sent messages of congratulations to King Frederik X of Denmark on his coronation on January 14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President pays pre-Tet visit, extends wishes to Nghe An province President Vo Van Thuong presented gifts and extended warm Tet greetings to people in Thanh Chuong district, and officers and soldiers at Thanh Thuy Border Guard Station in the central province of Nghe An on January 17.