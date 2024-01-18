☀ Morning digest January 18
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a discussion on ASEAN as a main speaker in the framework of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17 (local time).
Other speakers at the event included Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Speaker of the Philippine Lower House Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a talk with representatives from world leading banks and financial investment funds on investment in Vietnam’s financial market in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17 (local time), on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54).
Participants focused on assessing the financial market in Vietnam in 2023, shared models and experiences in building international financial centres and put forth recommendations for Vietnam. Some financial groups also talked about their plans on investment in Vietnam. Read full story
At the meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd, PM Chinh thanked the Swiss Government for the warm welcome for him and congratulated Switzerland on the successful organisation of WEF-54, which was attended by nearly 3,000 leaders of governments and businesses globally. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 17 afternoon (local time) received leaders of major international businesses to promote investment into Vietnam during his working trip to Davos, Switzerland to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF (WEF-54).
Receiving Marcus Bards, Chairman of the Board of Directors of staBOO Holdings AG Company - a subsidiary of BARD AG specialising in research, development, and production of high-end interior products, PM Chinh appreciated the cooperation between the company and its Vietnamese partners to build a factory to produce bamboo products. The cooperation helps enhance the value of bamboo and increase income for bamboo growers. Moreover, with modern technologies, the factory produces environmentally friendly products and export them to the world. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade, during which the legislator affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to enhance its partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the European Union (EU).
Hai noted with pleasure positive developments in the relations between Vietnam and the EU as well as the Vietnamese legislature and the EP, saying Vietnam is now an important partner of the EU in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific. Read full story
- Representatives from 25 Malaysian travel companies joined a FAM trip to Quang Ninh from January 16-21 to study tourism products in the northern coastal province, home to the World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay.
Nguyen Van Son, director general of Victoria Tourism Company which organised the trip together with Malaysia's Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), said this is an opportunity for Vietnamese tourism businesses in general and Quang Ninh in particular to expand cooperation with Malaysia. Read full story
- The development strategy of the coal industry to 2030 with a vision to 2045 has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in Decision No 55/QD-TTg, under which coal output is expected to be between 45 and 50 million tonnes by 2030, and between 38 and 40 million tonnes in 2031-2045.
Under the strategy, the industry will focus on exploration for upgrading existing coal resources along with new coal mines. Read full story
According to the Vietnam-based market intelligence company, the country’s aviation industry has bounced back impressively since the travel restrictions triggered by COVID-19 were relaxed in the country and the world. Vietnam has quickly become the world’s fastest recovering domestic aviation market and is expected to establish itself as the fifth fastest developing one by 2035. Read full story
- Vietnamese players Le Tien Anh and Vu Tuan Phong have qualified for the Asian tennis championship finals in India in April after winning the championship at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia.
During the qualifying event that took place from January 7-17 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Anh won the championship in the boys’ singles event while female player Naba Sishan topped the girls’ singles event./. Read full story