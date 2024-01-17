Health Thomson Medical Group acquires FV Hospital in Vietnam Vietnam’s FV Hospital has officially become a member of Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group Limited (TMG), manifesting Vietnam's potential to develop high-quality medical services, thus attracting foreign investors.

Videos Vietnam attracts over 39,100 FDI projects Vietnam had attracted 39,140 foreign direct investment projects with total registered capital of over 468.9 billion USD by the end of last year.

Videos Traditional craft villages in Quang Ngai step up production before Tet Craft villages in the central province of Quang Ngai are speeding up production to meet market demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), which falls on early February this year.

Travel International arrivals in Vietnam expected to grow in 2024 The volume of international arrivals in Vietnam is forecast to increase in 2024, said The Outbox Company in a report titled “Vietnam Travel Landscape 2024” released on January 17.