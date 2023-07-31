☀️ Morning digest July 31
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong arrived in Hanoi on July 29 morning, concluding his State visit to Italy and his visit to the Vatican at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, respectively, from July 25-29.
President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse at Fiumicino airport in Italy. (Photo: VNA)The trip marks a new milestone in the 50-year diplomatic ties and the 10-year strategic partnership of Vietnam and Italy, while affirming Vietnam’s good will in strengthening cooperation with the Vatican. Read full story
- Vietnam has made an important contribution to the operation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), through some initiatives aimed at addressing challenges and issues in the bloc, such as responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating the negotiation process for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) or advocating the five-point consensus on Myanmar.
Vietnamese soldiers raised the ASEAN flag in a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967). (Photo: VNA)This is the assessment made by Jonathan Berkshire Miller, Director of Foreign Affairs, National Security and Defence at the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute, an expert on international affairs related to security, defence and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region. Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to quickly and effectively implement its Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Vietnam and accompany the country in its development process, new Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty has affirmed.
Making the remarks at his July 28 meeting with Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung in Hanoi, he told his host that the bank’s CPS in Vietnam for 2023-2026 aims to promote comprehensive, green development and the growth of the private sector to help the Southeast Asian nation become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045. Read full story
- Vietnamese auto maker VinFast on July 28 held a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle factory in North Carolina, marking an important step in the company's strategy to expand its market, develop its global electric vehicle brand and become self-sufficient in its supply in North America.
At the groundbreaking ceremony for VinFast factory in North Carolina, the US. (Photo: VinFast)VinFast’s factory project is the first of its kind in North Carolina, and is said to be the biggest-ever economic development project in the state. Read full story
- Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of about 15.23 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 1.34% over the same period last year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) on July 29.
In the period, the total import-export turnover of goods hit 374.23 billion USD, posting a year-over-year decrease of 13.9%. Specifically, export value fell by 10.6% and import value 17.1%. Read full story
- The International Organisation for Mirgration (IOM) is ready to help the Vietnamese Government accelerate the goal of eliminating the trafficking in persons in Vietnam, IOM Chief of Mission Park Mihyung has said. Following is the full text of her interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and the National Day Against Human Trafficking (July 30).
Q: Could you please provide some comments on the effort of Vietnam in combating human trafficking in the last few years, given the TIP law was enacted since 2011?
A: In the last few years, Vietnam has been making serious efforts to take action against human trafficking, create a transparent migration environment, and protect the legal rights and interests of migrants. One example is the implementation of the National Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Programme for 2021-2025, with a vision for 2030, which includes new solutions and tasks to prevent and fight human trafficking in all areas. Read full story
- The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, recently approved by the 15th National Assembly, is expected to serve as momentum for the tourism sector towards the target of welcoming 8 million international holidaymakers this year.
Phung Quang Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association, called the adoption of the law, which will take effect from August 2023, a major event to the sector. Read full story
- The most anticipated moment for the BLACKPINK fans in Vietnam officially took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 evening, with the K-pop girl group stepping onto the stage to thunderous cheers.
The BLACKPINK girls at their Born Pink Hanoi concert (Photo: baoquocte.vn)The first night of Born Pink Hanoi, slated for July 29 and 30 and marking the end of the four girls’ Asian tour, kicked off with their hit song "How You Like That", followed by a series of songs that make up their name, such as "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Forever Young," "Shut Down," and "Kill This Love."/.Read full story