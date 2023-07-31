Politics Canadian expert appreciates Vietnam's initiatives in ASEAN Vietnam has made an important contribution to the operation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), through some initiatives aimed at addressing challenges and issues in the bloc, such as responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating the negotiation process for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) or advocating the five-point consensus on Myanmar.

Politics President’s visits to Austria, Italy, Vatican successful: Foreign Minister President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria from July 23-25, and State visit to Italy and visit to the Vatican from July 25-29 have been successful in all aspects, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told the press.

Politics President concludes visits to Italy, Vatican President Vo Van Thuong arrived in Hanoi on July 29 morning, concluding his State visit to Italy and his visit to the Vatican at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, respectively, from July 25-29.

Politics NA Chairman hails labourers’ contributions to national development National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed efforts and resolve by labourers as well as their willingness to join hands with the Government and the State in national construction and development while addressing a labourers’ forum in Hanoi on July 28.