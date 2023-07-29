Politics Big opportunities for Vietnam-Egypt economic, trade ties: Deputy FM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s visit to Egypt from July 25-27 has been a success, with significant, substantial and comprehensive outcomes, opening up a new period in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics Vietnam-Vatican joint communique on Status of Resident Papal Representative On the occasion of the visit by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Vo Van Thuong, to the Vatican on July 27, 2023, on the basis of the 10th Session of the Joint Working Group between Vietnam and the Holy See on March 31, 2023 in the Vatican, and with the desire to continue advancing bilateral relations, the two sides officially announce that the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Holy See concluded the “Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam”.

Politics Party disciplinary measures imposed on former officials of Thanh Hoa The Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on July 28 imposed disciplinary measures on the Standing Boards of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and a number of the central province’s former leaders for violating the Party’s regulations and State laws.

Politics Top legislator chairs labourers' forum to gather opinions National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a labourers' forum in Hanoi on July 28, which brought together about 500 trade union officials and members, and labourers.