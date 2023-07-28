ASEAN ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 to take place in Hanoi The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 28 - 30.

World Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign tourists to Laos in H1 Nearly 399,000 Vietnamese tourists came to Laos in the first half of this year, the second biggest number of foreign visitors to Laos during the period, according to the Lao Tourism Development Department.

World Philippine President prioritises increasing food production Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said in order to help control consumer prices, the Government aims to increase domestic food production and promptly enhance the supply through imports. This means priority will be given to the development of the agriculture sector, which has long been neglected.

ASEAN Vietnam always steps up ASEAN’s central role: Indian expert Over the course of its 28-year journey as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has proven to be a proactive, dynamic, responsible nation contributing to the common prosperity of the region, said an Indian expert.