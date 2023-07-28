President’s State visit opening new era of cooperation: Italian press
Various major Italian newspapers on July 27 and 28 continued to spotlight President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to the European nation.
At the talks between President Vo Van Thuong and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. (Photo: VNA)
The La voce d'italia newspaper reported that at his meeting with his guest, Italian President Sergio Mattarella emphasised that there is not only political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries but also solidarity. Mattarella also announced his intention to establish an Italy cultural institute in Hanoi to enhance cooperation, especially in science and technology, between the sides’ research centres and universities and to expand their exchanges of students and researchers.
According to the article, the focus of the meeting between the two was to reinvigorate close cooperation. They also exchanged two agreements signed during the visit – the Vietnam-Italy treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the cultural cooperation programme.
Also highlighting the talks, an article published by the Notizie Geopolitiche newspaper called the first official meeting between the heads of state of the two countries in seven years as a basis to promote the nations’ political trust and strengthen strategic partnership.
The article highlighted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership via joint works in traditional fields and new areas such as digital transformation, green growth, and climate change response. They agreed to work together to ensure prosperity and inclusive development for the countries, contributing to promoting peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world on the basis of respecting the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.
The two also pledged to strengthen the exchange of viewpoints, cooperation, and mutual support at international and regional forums, especially within the framework of the UN and ASEAN-EU mechanisms, said the article.
Meanwhile, an article on the countries’ agreements and plans for the future posted on the website Thewatcherpost.it listed areas in which Italy and Vietnam are enhancing cooperation, including the 4th industrial revolution, space, ecological and energy transition, and artistic heritage preservation. It quoted President Mattarella's statement that describes the level of the bilateral relationship as excellent from all points of view across politics, economy, and culture, and assessed that for Italy, Vietnam is a key partner in the ASEAN region./.
